Odisha logs 986 new COVID-19 cases, 69 fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday registered 986 new COVID-19 cases, including 128 children and adolescents, pushing the caseload to 9,99,173, a health department official said.



With 69 fresh fatalities, the toll rose to 7,223, the official said.



Of the 986 new cases, 574 were reported from quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.



Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 373, followed by Cuttack at 139.



Khurda and Cuttack together make for 52 per cent of the newly detected cases.



Three districts, Boudh, Jharsuguda and Nuapada, did not report any new case.



According to the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department, the fresh fatalities were reported from 12 districts of the state.



Jagatsinghpur recorded 12 deaths, followed by Cuttack at 11.



Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities in the past.



Odisha currently has 9,578 active cases, while 9,82,319 patients, including 1,003 on Thursday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.



The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.76 per cent.



Over 1.73 crore sample tests have been conducted thus far, including 70,079 on Thursday.



As many as 2,02,72,961 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, of which 47,39,211 have taken both the doses.

—PTI