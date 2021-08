New drone rules to open up possibilities for innovation: PM Modi

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that the new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. He also said that the new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

"The new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced.

The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub."