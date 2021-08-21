Maha: Nashik adds 118 new COVID-19 cases; one fatality

Nashik: The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,04,604, after 118 new infections were detected on Saturday, a health official said.



The toll stood at 8,559 with one casualty during the day, while the count of recoveries reached 3,95,037, as 103 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.



With the addition of 5,530 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district rose to 24,04,628, he added.

—PTI