Lovlina signs off with bronze medal on Olympics debut

Tokyo: Lovlina Borgohain signed off with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing 0-5 to reigning World champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the 69kg boxing semi-final bout on Wednesday.

The defeat brought an end to the country's campaign in the sport at the ongoing Games.

Up against, quite literally, a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance.

The Assam boxer also coped a one-point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions.

The Indian girl's start was not all that bad as she stood up to the strong challenge but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots.

The third round was especially punishing for Borgohain, who faced two standing eight counts during the bout.

Nonetheless, Borgohain returns home a history-maker. The 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, is now only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).

Her bronze is also India’s first Olympic boxing medal in nine years.

Surmeneli is also 23 and has collected two gold medals this year internationally.

The former middle-weight (75kg) boxer claims to have promised an Olympic medal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in 2015 itself.

