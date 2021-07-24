Lord Buddha is all the more relevant in times of Corona pandemic: PM

PM’s Message at Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme



India has shown how we can face even the most difficult challenge by following the path of Buddha: PM



In times of tragedy, the world has felt the power his teachings: PM

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has said that Lord Buddha is all the more relevant in today’s times of Corona pandemic. India has shown how we can face even the most difficult challenge by following the path of the Buddha. Entire world is moving in solidarity following the teachings of the Buddha. In this, ‘care with prayer’ initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation is praiseworthy, said the Prime Minister in his message for the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme.

The Prime Minister said harmony between our mind, speech and resolve and between our action and effort can guide us away from pain and towards happiness. This inspires us to work for general welfare during good times and gives us strength to face difficult times. Lord Buddha gave us eight-fold path to achieve this harmony, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that when Buddha, forged in the fire of sacrifice and endurance, speaks, then these are not mere words but an entire cycle of ‘Dhamm’ begins and the knowledge flowing from him become synonymous with welfare of the world. That is why today he has followers all over the world, said the Prime Minister.

Quoting ‘Dhamm Pada’, Shri Modi remarked that enmity does not quell enmity. Rather, enmity is calmed with love and by a big heart. In times of tragedy, the world has felt this power of love and harmony. As this knowledge of Buddha, this experience of humanity gets enriched, the world will touch new heights of success and prosperity, concluded the Prime Minister.