K'taka: Karwar, Vajrakosh naval base declared as No Fly zones of

All individuals / civil agencies have been prohibited from flying any aerial drones within Karwar and Vijrakosh naval base.An area of three km from the perimeter of the naval base have been designated as ‘no fly zones’.Use of drones is governed by guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs as amended from time to time. Approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the Digi Sky Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law.website (www.dgca nic in) and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to headquarters, Karnataka Naval Area, at least two weeks before the scheduled flying operation.The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) found flying within these areas without prior approval.—UNI