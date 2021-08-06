Khel Ratna Award renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi: The prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award has been renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.



"I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,' PM Modi tweeted.



The decision comes a day after India's men won the hockey bronze at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.



Dhyan Chand is regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time.



India had dominated hockey for decades on the world stage and he had played key roles in winning gold medals for the country at the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics.



—UNI