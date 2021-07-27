Kashmiryat shunned orthodoxy, encouraged tolerance: President

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir is bound to acquire its rightful place as the crowning glory of India.



"I am squarely banking on the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir to realise this dream which I am sure will come true sooner than later," president said during his address to 19th convocation of Kashmir University (KU) here today.



He said, "it is impossible to write a history of Indian philosophy without referring to Kashmir’s contributions to it. One of the oldest manuscripts of the Rigveda was written in Kashmir. This is the most conducive region for the philosophies to prosper".



"I take this opportunity to urge upon the younger generation of Kashmir to learn from their rich legacy. They have every reason to know that Kashmir has always been a beacon of hope for the rest of India. Its spiritual and cultural influence was imprint all across India", he said.



"It was most unfortunate that this outstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence was broken. Violence, which was never part of ‘Kashmiriyat’, became the daily reality. It is alien to Kashmiri culture, and it can only be termed as an aberration – a temporary one, much like a virus that attacks the body and needs to be purged. Now there is a new beginning and determined efforts to regain this land’s lost glory", he said.

—UNI