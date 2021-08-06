Indian, Chinese armies complete disengagement at Gogra friction point

New Delhi: After nearly 15 months of face-off, Indian and Chinese armies have completed the disengagement process in the Gogra friction point in eastern Ladakh and the ground situation has been restored to pre-standoff period, the Indian Army said on Friday.

It said the disengagement process was carried out over August 4 and 5 and the troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases.

Gogra point is known as Patrolling Point-17A.

"All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to the pre-standoff period," the Army said in a statement.

It said the disengagement agreement ensures that the Line of Actual Control in Gogra will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in the status quo.

"With this one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," the Army said.

The eastern Ladakh is referred to as Western Sector by the government.

"The Indian Army along with ITBP is totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector," it said.

The Army said both sides have ceased forward deployments in Gogra in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

—PTI