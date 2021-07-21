India reports 42,015 new cases, 3998 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 42,015 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours pushing the case tally to 3,12,16,337, while the death toll mounted to 4,18,480 with 3,998 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.



According to the Ministry, the active cases increased by 1,040 for the first time in a while, to stand at 4,07,170. It is now 1.30 per cent of the total caseload.



The past 24 hours saw 36,977 people recovering from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 3,03,90,687, which is 97.36 per cent of the case tally. The fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent.



Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 44,91,93,273 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Of this, 18,52,140 were tested on Tuesday.



Till now, 41,54,72,455 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 34,25,446 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hours.



—UNI