India records new 44K Covid cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 44,230 fresh Covid-19 cases with 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed on Friday.

On Tuesday, India had registered 29,689 new Covid cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 4,23,217 as per the government data and active cases number 4,05,155.