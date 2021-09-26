I will now only stop after wiping BJP off India: Mamata Banerjee

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee while campaigning at Bhabanipur constituency broached the topic of her trip to Rome for the peace meeting being denied by the Centre.

The TMC chief claimed that not just in Rome, the BJP-led central government had earlier denied her permission to visit China and Chicago in the USA.

“I was invited to visit China and also to Chicago, where Swami Vivekananda had delivered the famous lecture. Even my visits to Cambridge University (United Kingdom) and St Stephens University for lectures were also disallowed by the same government. The BJP government is jealous of me. They can stop me from going out of the country but how can they stop me from winning political battles with them,” she said.

Addressing two back-to-back public rallies at Jadubabu Bazar and Harish Mukherjee Street in Bhabanipur on the penultimate day of campaigning, Mamata warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep off Bengal and not spread hatred and create unlawfulness in the state. “Everyone lives together here and believes in brotherhood. There is no place for spreading hatred in the minds of people,” said Mamata.

“The BJP goons dance on corruption. In Assam, we have seen BJP goons dancing on bodies. They claimed that they will win West Bengal but due to the developmental work by the government, people of Bengal chose TMC,” said Mamata. She vowed to wipe off the BJP from India.

She said that after ‘Joy Bangla’ the march is on for ‘Joy Bharat’. She said, “Now that we have won Bengal convincingly, our next fight is to win in other states, where there is BJP in power and defeat them.”

The Trinamool Congress has already announced their intentions of moving to other states and expanding their base with wins registered in BJP-ruled states. They have already made their plans known for Tripura and Goa.

Slamming the Congress, the West Bengal chief minister said that the Congress, the Left Front and the BJP had formed an alliance.

“I left Congress as I didn’t want to compromise with the CPI(M). The BJP is running Taliban rule in India. From Bhabanipur, which is mini-India, the TMC will march towards the national capital,” further mentioned Mamata.

It is pertinent to mention that the CPI(M) candidate Srijeeb Biswas, along with senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty was not allowed to enter Patua Para, the immediate neighbourhood where Mamata Banerjee stays. The incident also led to a scuffle with the police.

Campaigning for his aunt, TMC all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “Khela had started in Tripura, Assam and Goa. We will also reach Uttar Pradesh soon. Central government had claimed that Kolkata is the safest city in the country which became possible only due to Mamata Banerjee. The agency probe on alleged scam won’t make us afraid.”

Meanwhile, while campaigning for BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that after Priyanka wins he will ask the central leaders to make her the LoP.

“The TMC chief is trying to save her chair and I will leave my chair and post for Priyanka as she has worked to safeguard people,” mentioned Suvendu.