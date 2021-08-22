He devoted his life to 'Jan Kalyan', Modi pays tributes to Kalyan

Lucknow: "He was named Kalyan Singh and he devoted his entire life for 'Jan Kalyan'. He was synonymous with faith and commitment in politics and spent largest part of his life working for the welfare of people."

With these solemn words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former chief minister Kalyan Singh.



The Prime Minister, accompanied by BJP president J.P. Nadda, flew to Lucknow on Sunday and drove straight to the veteran leader's residence in Mall Avenue where he paid floral tributes and spent about 25 minutes talking to family members of the late leader.

The Prime Minister later drove back to the airport and returned to Delhi.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel had received the prime Minister at the airport.

Earlier in the morning, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati also reached the former chief minister's residence and paid floral tributes to the departed soul.

Kalyan Singh's body will now be taken to the Vidhan Bhawan for two hours where legislators and ministers will pay their tributes to him.

Thereafter, the body will be taken to the BJP state headquarters where party workers will offer their tributes to the late leader.

Later in the afternoon, Kalyan Singh's mortal remains will be flown to Aligarh where his body will be kept in the stadium to allow people to pay their respects.

The cremation will take place at Narora Ghat in Bulandshahr on Monday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany the body to Aligarh.

—IANS