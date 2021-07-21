Har Ki Pauri ghat to be sealed for Kanwariyas from July 24

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In view of the cancelled Kanwar Yatra due to COVID-19, the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar will be sealed for Kanwariyas by putting barricades from July 24 to August 6.

The decision was taken during the Inter-State Border Meeting was held in Haridwar in which officers of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana were present.

Haridwar SSP Senthil A Krishnaraj S said that there will be no restriction for local and other travellers coming from outside while adding that only those passengers with negative RTPCR within 72 hours will be allowed.

"It has been decided in the meeting that despite warnings, strict action will be taken on the boundaries of the district for Kanwariyas going to Haridwar, in this sequence, from July 24 to August 6, Har ki Pauri will be completely sealed for Kanwariyas," said Haridwar SSP.

He further said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines under the Disaster Management Act.

Keeping in view the COVID0-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand Government on July 17 cancelled Kanwar Yatra for this year

The Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from Ganga in Haridwar to offer it at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from July 25.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva to Hindu pilgrimage sites of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga. Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples. (ANI)