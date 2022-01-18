ECI Reschedules Punjab Elections

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Considering the representations of different political parties of Punjab, the Election Commission of India on Monday rescheduled the assembly election progra-mme in the state.

Now as per rescheduled programme, date of Notification: 25th January 2022 (Tuesday), last date of Nomination: 1st February 2022 (Tuesday), date of Scrutiny: 2nd February 2022 (Wednesday), date of Withdrawal: 4th February 2022 (Friday) and the date of Poll: 20th February 2022 (Sunday).

Counting of Votes will be taken up on 10th March 2022 (Thursday).

Previously, the Election Commission had announced 2022 General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of State of Punjab on 8th January 2022 under which notification for the election was to be issued on 21st January 2022 and poll was to take place on 14th February 2022.

An official release divulges that Commission has received several representations from State Government, Political Parties and other organizations drawing attention regarding movement of a large number of devotees from Punjab to Varanasi for participation in Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti celebrations, which is observed on 16th February 2022. They have also brought to the notice that a large number of devotees start moving for Varanasi around a week before the day of celebration and keeping the poll day on 14th February 2022 will deprive large number of electors from voting. In view of this, they have requested to shift the poll date few days after 16th February 2022. Commission has also taken inputs from State Government and Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab in this regard. The ECI states that after considering these new facts emerging out of these representations, inputs from the State Government and Chief Electoral Officer, past precedence and all facts and circumstances in the matter, now Commission has decided to reschedule the General Elections to Legislative Assembly of Punjab.

—JMT.