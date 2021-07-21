DRDO successfully tests Akash-NG, MP-ATGM missiles

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully flight-tested indigenously developed low weight, fire & forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) and New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) a Surface to Air Missile.

As per an official statement, Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully. All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight tested for the maximum range.

The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics. The test brings the development of indigenous third generation Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile close to completion.

Meanwhile, New Generation Akash Missile system has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories. The launch was witnessed by the representatives of Indian Air Force. In order to capture flight data, ITR deployed a number of Range stations like, Electro-Optical Tracking System, Radar and Telemetry. "The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by Complete flight data captured by these systems. During the test, the missile demonstrated high maneuverability required for neutralizing fast and agile aerial threats," DRDO said.

Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Air Defence capability of Indian Air Force. Production agencies Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) have also participated in the trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, BDL, BEL, Indian Air Force and the industry for the successful test.

DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful test. (ANI)