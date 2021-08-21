Delhi Metro services to start early on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Delhi Metro services across many of its corridors will begin early on Sunday to facilitate passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the DMRC said on Saturday.



Services on Sunday begins on Ph-III corridors at 8 AM on regular days.



"Service update In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," the DMRC tweeted.



The Pink Line was recently fully connected, end-to-end, after a small segment near Trilokpuri was bridged.



The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, spans 38 stations.



Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.



Earlier, in the day, the DMRC had tweeted: "Service Update In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 5:30 AM on red line extension and 6:00 AM on blue line extension on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)".



Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (Bus Stand) in Ghaziabad, while Blue Line joins Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.



"The Phase-III sections on which metro services generally start at 8 AM on Sundays, will begin services this Sunday at around 0600 hrs except on two lines," the DMRC said in a statement.



On Line-5 from Mundka Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, services will begin at 7 AM while one Line 7 from Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, it will start at 6.30 AM, the DMRC said.



"In order to reduce crowding, the trains on all lines will be operated as per the week day frequency, instead of Sunday's frequency," the statement said.

—PTI