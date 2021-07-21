Dam near Zhengzhou city in central China destroyed by flood: Reports

Beijing: A dam near the city of Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province has been destroyed as a result of massive flooding, the state-run CGTN broadcaster reported.



As a result of bad weather, the subway in Zhengzhou was flooded, the broadcaster said, adding that rescuers evacuated trapped passengers.



Record rainstorms have hit the city, resulting in massive flooding, power outages and traffic disruptions, Chinese media reported on Tuesday. The flooding reportedly left 12 people dead, while some 100,000 residents were evacuated.



—UNI