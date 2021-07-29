COVID-19: India records 43,509 cases in past 24 hrs

New Delhi: India recorded 43,509 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours at a positivity rate of 2.52 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.



According to the Ministry, the active caseload currently stands at 4,03,840 which constitute 1.28 per cent of the total cases.



On the recovery front, 38,465 patients were cured and discharged during last 24 hours taking the total tally of recoveries across the country to 3,07,01,612 which is 97.38 per cent of the case tally.



Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 46,26,29,773 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Of this, 17,28,795 were tested on Wednesday.



—UNI