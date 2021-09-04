COVID-19: India adds 42,618 new cases, 29,322 positive cases from Kerala

New Delhi: India reported 42,618 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala contributed a majority of cases by logging 29,322 positive cases.

The overall death toll due to this virus touched 4,40,225 in the country. Here, 330 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala added 131 fatalities, Maharashtra reported 92 fatalities and the rest of the states reported 107 fatalities.

The total cases in the country jumped to 3,29,45,907 including 4,05,681 active cases. Active cases account for 1.23 per cent of the total cases.

As a sign of relief, the total recoveries escalated to more than 3.2 crores (3,21,00,001) including 36,385 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate is currently at 97.43 per cent.

Following this, the daily positivity rate is at 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 2.63 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for the last 71 days.

To detect the presence of this virus in individuals, the ministry informed that 52.82 crore total tests have been conducted in the country till date.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulative samples tested in the country till September 3 is at 52,82,40,038 with 17,04,970 samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

For the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the country administered 67.72 crore vaccine doses to people to date. India commenced its vaccination drive on January 16 this year. (ANI)