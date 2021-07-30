CBSE 12th class result declared, 99.37 pc pass

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class XII results in which 99.37 per cent students passed.



Overall pass percentage of girls is 99.67 per cent against 99.13 per cent of boys.



While 100 per cent students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) have passed, 99.94 per cent students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya cleared the exams.



The pass percentage of government schools was 99.72.



—UNI