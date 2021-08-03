Border row: 2 Assam Ministers to go Mizoram Aug 5 for talks

Guwahati/Aizawl: In a bid to resolve the inter-state border row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday night said that he will send two senior Ministers to Aizawl on August 5 for "a meaningful dialogue" with the Mizoram government.

The two states have also decided to withdraw most cases filed against each other, including those against Sarma, Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena and senior officials of two states.

Sarma, in a tweet, said that "in aid of an early amicable resolution", Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal would go to Aizawl on Thursday to talk with the Mizoram Ministers and officials to defuse the border crisis, that intensified with the July 26 border clash and firing that left six Assam Police personnel dead and scores of others injured.

"Assam stands committed to ensuring peace on its borders, paving the way for a peaceful & developed North-East," he said.

Noting that he learned his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga has asked Mizoram Police to withdraw the July 26 FIR against Assam officials, he said: "I heartily reciprocate this positive gesture and ask Assam police to withdraw cases against DC Kolasib and SDPO Virengte (sic)."

Before Sarma's tweet, Zoramthanga has announced withdrawal of the FIR registered against the Assam Chief Minister and six other senior officials in connection with the July 26 violence.

Zoramthanga posted: "In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the Mizoram-Assam border dispute & to reduce the plight of suffering of citizens, I have directed Mizoram police to withdraw FIR dt. 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib District, Mizoram against all the accused persons."

Sarma earlier on Monday morning asked the police to withdraw an FIR against Vanlalvena which was lodged in the wake of the July 26 border row. The Assam Police had issued summons to Vanlalvena and six Mizoram state officials for their alleged role in the violence and asked them to report before the investigating officers on August 1 and August 2.

In a series of tweets then, he said : "To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed the Assam Police to withdraw the FIR against K. Vanlalvena, Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram.

"He (Vanlalvena) was not in that area on that day. We had booked him only for provocative statements.

"I have noted statements in the media by Hon'ble CM Zoramthanga wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders."

Zoramthanga retweeted his Assam counterpart's posts.

Monday's series of developments came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to both Chief Ministers and urged them to resolve the border issue amicably through dialogue.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo on Sunday said that Zoramthanga did not approve of the inclusion of Sarma's name in the FIR, adding that he too was not properly aware of the Assam Chief Minister's name being included in the FIR before it was lodged. Besides Sarma, who was accused of "attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy", six other officials, including an Assam IGP, DIG and the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Cachar district and 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel, were named in the FIR lodged at the Vairengte police station in Kolasib.

—IANS