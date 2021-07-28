Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as 23rd CM of Karnataka

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Bommai was announced as the new Chief Minister of the state by Dharmendra Pradhan, who was sent by the central party's parliamentary board as observer to pick a new chief minister at the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at a city hotel yesterday.



He succeeded the outgoing chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Yediyurappa congratulated Bommai for being elected as the new Chief Minister and expressed confidence that he will lead Karnataka in the path of development.

"Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state," he said in a tweet.



In yet another tweet, Yediyurappa wished Bommai for his efficient and successful performance. "Shri @BSBommai. Heartfelt congratulations to them. With the blessings of millions of activists, with the support of all party leaders, I wish Bommai his efficient and successful performance," he said.

Bommai began his day by offering prayers at the Anjaneya Swamy temple and returned to his residence. He later visited the BJP state headquarters situated at Malleswaram where he was welcomed by state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel.



He also offered a floral tribute to a portrait of Bharat Mata.

