AF Veterans Meet In Delhi On Arrival Of 'Flame Of Victory'

New Delhi: One of the four Swarnim Vijay Mashals or the 'Flame of Victory' which had been set forth on a nationwide journey from the National War Memorial on December 16, 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reached its penultimate destination, Air Force Station Hindon on Monday.

The Mashal was received by Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Air Command and other senior officers of the Indian Air Force.

War Heroes of 1971, ACM S.K. Kaul who got a Mahavir Chakra, ACM Tyagi who was posted in 28 squadron during the war, Air Marshal Manjit S. Sekhon who got a Vir Chakra, Kamlesh Jain, spouse of Wg Cdr M.K. Jain who was posthumously awarded a Vir Chakra, Manisha Arora Kapoor, daughter of late Sqn Ldr G.K. Arora who got a Shaurya Chakra and Vikram Wahi, brother of late Flt Lt V.K. Wahi who was posthumously awarded a Vir Chakra for his action in the war, graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, ACM Kaul and Air Marshal Sekhon recounted their personal experiences and the immense contribution made by the Indian Air Force during the war which was instrumental in ensuring that the war was swift and decisive. All the veterans lauded them for setting the highest military standards for future generations to imbibe. The Vijay Mashal will now travel to the National War Memorial where the flames will be merged with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

—IANS