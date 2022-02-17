This Is My Promise To You, We Will Make A Strong Punjab: PM

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Promising to build a strong Punjab, PM Modi on Wednesday said, “This is my promise to you, instead of a helpless Punjab, we will make a strong Punjab.” Modi, on Wednesday, was addressing an election rally at Pathankot in Punjab.

Modi said that infrastructure will be created in border villages, work will be done for skill development, tourism will be developed.

He added, “We have taken a very important decision in this budget. A huge benefit of this is going to be given to the border villages of my Punjab. We have made a provision in the budget that Vibrant Village Scheme will be implemented in the border villages. We see Punjab through the eyes of Punjabiyat, our opponents see Punjab through the lens of politics.”

PM Modi demanded votes in the name of security and peace in the state. He said, “Keeping in mind the security of Punjab on February 20, vote for NDA. Vote for BJP on February 20 for peace and tranquillity in Punjab. Vote for BJP on February 20 for the development of Punjab.”

He hoped that the people of Punjab have made up their mind - this time an experienced party like BJP. He appealed to the gathering that in the interest of the country, the party working in the interest of Punjab has to be given a chance. PM Modi , reminding the old days , said , “Once upon a time, Punjab was recognized as the happiest state in the country. But today the situation is different, the debt on the state is increasing, employment opportunities are less, youth have to migrate, the employees of the departments have to agitate on the streets”. Giving reason of backwardness of the state, Modi stated that as at present there is no double engine government in Punjab, right now only the engine of the central government is working. He said even in these conditions, we tried our best to build new highways, make expressways, promote industries here in Punjab. We are a dedicated people, we are also proud of our heritage, the responsibility of development is also in front of us.

Attacking Congress and Aam Adami Party with a common hunter, Modi alleged, “One looted Punjab and the other is doing scams one after the other in Delhi. Despite both of them being on the same plate, now these two parties are doing Nura-wrestling together. The truth is that if the Congress is original, the other party is its photocopy.”

Modi continued slamming both the parties and said, “One has pushed the youth of Punjab into the trap of drugs, the other party is making the youth of Delhi addicted to alcohol. Now it has also got 'Partner-in-Crime' to support the misdeeds of the Congress Party. You see, there is a lot of similarity between both the parties. When a Ram temple is built in Ayodhya, both of them oppose together.”

For wooing the Sikh voters, Modi alleged that congress governments missed three chances. Alleging congress government of its failure time and again, Modi said, “In the battle of Bangladesh, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian army, then the government sitting in Delhi would have had the guts to say that you will get these soldiers only when we will get back the Tapobhumi of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. In the 1965 war, the Indian army was advancing with the strength of flag hoisting in Lahaur, had we gone a little two steps further then we would have had Guru Nanak Dev ji's tapobhoomi. When the country was partitioned, the people of Congress were there, did they not understand enough that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Tapobhoomi should be kept in India at a distance of 6 km from the border.”

Further attacking the congress, Modi said, “When the brave hearts of India show their bravery, the leaders of the other party speak only what is spoken from Pakistan. Even on the anniversary of Pulwama attack, the people of Congress could not stop their sins. They are again asking for proof of the bravery of our army. I express my gratitude to the brave jawans and ex-servicemen that they have locked the mouth of Congress by giving a befitting reply.”

Modi added that the land of Pathankot is the land of heroes. Here youth from house to house are serving on the borders for the security of the country. From this land, the Gurus also expanded Sikhism. But if the government is of those who go against the rituals, then it starts to destroy both the heritage and the identity.

He asked, “What acts did the Congress not do against the pride of Punjab and the country? When this Pathankot was attacked by Pakistani terrorists, then the country was united on that sensitive occasion. But what were the Congress party leaders doing?”

Explaining the reasons of BJP’s previous alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal ,Modi divulged , “Earlier we used to walk side by side in Punjab as a small party with the government on the edge of the margins. For the peace and unity of Punjab, for the bright future of Punjab, we had given priority to do good to Punjab by harming our party.”

Appealing the people of Punjab to give chance to serve the state, Modi said, “When the public gives a chance to the BJP, then neither the people leave us nor do we give up the work of serving the people. The process of development which starts in the BJP government, then the people also support it in such a way that the work of development does not stop.”

Claiming a great success during Corona spread, Modi said, “More than 95% of the first dose has already been administered to all and the second dose is also working at a fast pace in the direction of taking almost everyone. The countrymen have got a huge protective shield to fight against Corona with the vaccine.” Modi said that BJP government provided the corona vaccine free of cost. We went from village to village and worked night and day to save the lives of the countrymen and we did what others could not do in the world.

He claimed, “Today in big countries of the world, due to Corona, the poor are facing all kinds of problems, there is a problem of food and drink. But during this crisis, India is providing free ration to crores of countrymen. Free ration was provided to lakhs of poor of Punjab for two years.”

Trying to regale the followers of Guru Ravidas ji, Modi said , “The BJP government, which is carrying on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, also moves ahead by taking inspiration from the words of Sant Ravidas ji. Therefore the welfare of the poor is of paramount importance to us.”

Modi recited a couplet of Sant Ravidas ji, “Aisa chahun raj mein , Jahan sabko mile ann. Chhot- bado sab sam base, ravidas rahe prasann.”

Explaining the meaning , Modi expressed , “I want such a king in whose rule everyone gets food, everyone should be equal, when this happens then naturally Ravidas ji will be happy.”

—JMT.