Signature Tune of ‘Vande Bharatam’ Released

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a celebration under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event on International Mother Language Day named "Ekam Bharatam" along with a cultural evening was hosted by the Ministry of Culture at IGNCA, Delhi on 22nd February 2022. The signature tune for "Vande Bharatam" composed by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and Oscar contender Bickram Ghosh was released by Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi followed by a musical concert by these artists.

The ‘Vande Bharatam’ song was produced for Vande Bharatam, Nritya Utsav of Ministry of Culture presented at Rajpath,New Delhi for the national Republic Day event 2022.

Shri Govind Mohan, Secretary, Culture; Grammy winner Ricky Kej and tabla maestro Bikram Ghosh were among those present on the occasion.

The formal release of the ‘Vande Bharatam’ song by the Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi was followed by the fascinating live performance by the composers of Vande Bharatam song Ricky Kej and Bikram Ghosh, leaving everyone spell-bound.

Addressing at the event, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi paid tributes to the great Gurus of Indian Culture who have helped to preserve and protect our culture down the ages. Our culture is our heritage and we must encourage the youth to take it forward, Smt Meenakashi Lekhi said.

Appreciating the richness of Vande Bharatam song, Smt Meenakashi Lekhi said that it reminds us of the spirit of Vande Mataram which inspired the countrymen to fight for their freedom. And as our forefathers dreamt of a free India, in the same way , we have to dream of shaping the vision of a New India in the coming 25 years. We are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence and may Vande Bharatam be our force as we work towards new heights for India@100, the Minister exhorted.

While addressing at the event, Shri Govind Mohan said that the success of Vande Bharatm, Nritya Utsav is a tribute to those 480 young performers, and 4 composers who held the whole concept together, and put out an excellent performance at the Rajpath in the august presence of no less than the President and Prime Minister of the country. Furthermore, he added that the new initiatives of the Ministry of Culture like Vande Bharatam and scrolls produced at Kala-Kumbh workshops are excellent examples of the spirit of democratization of culture which is now taking over the cultural scene in the country.

The two musicians, Ricky kej and Bickram Ghosh shared that it is an honour for them to have given the score for Vande Bharatam which is a very rich piece of music and is based on Indian traditions but also has modern features and fusion.

The Ministry of Defence handed over the special trophy to Ministry of Culture in recognition of its exemplary efforts during the Republic day Event 2022.

The beautiful evening concluded with delicacies from across the country in a mini food festival. The event saw presence of various distinguished persons, artists, celebrities and media.