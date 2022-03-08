PM Modi To Address Seminar On Int'l Women's Day Being Organized In Kutch

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address a Seminar on International Women's Day, at women saint’s camp at Dhordo, Kutch at 6 PM through video conferencing. The Seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in the society and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the Seminar in Dhordo.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female uplif-tment, security, social status and role of women in India culture. The welfare schemes of central & state Governments benefiting women along with achievements of women will also be discussed.

The Seminar will also witness participation of Union Minister Ms. Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Ministers of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar. The event will be graced by Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi among others.