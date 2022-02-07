Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away At The Age Of 92

Mumbai / New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today, February 6, 2022. The veteran singer, popularly known as the Melody Queen, was 92. She had been admitted to hospital on 8 January after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Government has announced a two-day national mourning in memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. As a mark of respect, the national flag will fly at half-mast for two days. A state funeral will be accorded to the legendary singer, who received the Bharat Ratna, in 2001.

Expressing his condolences, President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet: ‘Lata-ji’s demise is heartbreaking for me as it is for millions the world over. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.’

Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu said India has lost its voice, in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India and across the globe for many decades with her mellifluous and sublime voice. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his tribute said that he has always received immense affection from Lata Didi and that interactions with her will remain unforgettable. In a tweet, the PM said: “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades.’ Union I&B Minister Shri Anurag Thakur said the demise of the melody queen is an irreparable loss, adding that she will live forever through her songs.

Other ministers, artists and people from various walks of life have expressed their grief and condolences on the demise of the great vocalist.

Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari visited the Breach Candy Hospital today morning to pay his last respects. Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal had visited Lata Mange-shkar in the hospital yesterday The mortal remains of the ace singer will be kept at Shivaji Park, Mumbai for people to pay homage. Members of the film fraternity are mourning the loss of the great singer. Shri Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification expressed his respect for the late singer on Twitter. Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, to a Marathi and Konkani musician Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Originally named Hema, she was the eldest of five siblings, including veteran singer Asha Bhosle. Her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar was a classical singer and theatre actor.

Lata Mangeshkar recorded her first playback song for a Marathi film, Kiti Hasaal, at the age of 13, and even acted in a Marathi film, Pahili Mangalagaur in the year 1942. In year 1946, she recorded her first Hindi film playback song for Aap Ki Seva Mein, directed by Vasant Jogalekar.

In 1972, Lata Mangeshkar won the first National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the film Parichay. Over the years, the veteran singer won numerous national and international awards including the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the title of Officer of the French Legion of Honour, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many more. In 1984, the State Government of Madhya Pradesh instituted the Lata Mangeshkar Award, while the Government of Maharashtra also instituted a Lata Mangeshkar Award in 1992 to promote singing talent.

—IANS