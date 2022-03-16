Dynasty Bad, I Denied MPs' Children Tickets: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 15 March, said that dynasty politics is dangerous for democracy and we have to fight against it, reported PTI. Modi was addressing his party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar Bhavan in Delhi.

"It’s because of me that children of MPs didn't get tickets in Assembly polls as we are against dynasty politics," he added, according to PTI sources.

The PM also said that the BJP must make people aware about the perils of dynasty politics from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, NDTV reported.

The Prime Minister also said that he supported films like the newly-released movie The Kashmir Files, which is based on attacks on and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

"Such films should be made more often. These films expose the truth. The truth that was being hidden for a long time is being exposed now," PM Modi said, as per a report by NDTV.

"PM Modi appreciated how BJP proceeded against 'parivarvaad.' He talked about how people did politics without any details/statistics during the Ukraine evacuation & talked about how Poland gave open access to our nationals."

Earlier, Modi and BJP president JP Nadda were felicitated with garlands by party members, in view of the party's massive win in four states in recently held Assembly elections, reported news agency ANI.

—ANI