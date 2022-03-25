Birbhum Victims Were Badly Beaten Before Being Burnt Alive

Kolkata: The eight people, including three women and two children, who were burnt alive in Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district were badly beaten up before the carnage, their post-mortem examination has revealed.

As per preliminary findings of the forensic experts, who conducted the tests on the charred bodies found inside the houses that were allegedly set on fire by unidentified people early on March 22, the victims were first badly beaten up and then burnt alive, an official told PTI from Rampurhat hospital. At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, suspected to have been triggered by the killing of a local TMC leader on March 20 evening, and several police personnel and civic volunteers removed on grounds of negligence. Security has been up in Rampurhat to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during Chief Minister Mamata Baner-jee’s scheduled visit later during the day. CCTVs have been set up around the helipad where the Chief Minister’s helicopter will land, a senior police officer said. Ms. Banerjee is scheduled to hold meetings with senior police officers including Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya before visiting Bogtui. Later, she may also visit Rampurhat hospital to meet the injured people, another official said. Ms. Banerjee has vowed that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators irrespective of the party affiliation even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the killings as “heinous” and said that the culprits should not be forgiven.

Congress leader Adhir prevented from entering Bogtui Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was on Thursday prevented from entering West Bengal’s Bogtui village.

The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha and other party members were stopped at Sriniketan More near the village in Birbhum district, and they sat on the road and staged a demonstration demanding that they be allowed to visit the village and meet the kin of the deceased.

“We cannot allow him [Chowdhury] to visit Bogtui as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive at the village shortly. We cannot take any chance with the law and order situation, which is presently under control. We fear that his visit may disturb the peace,” a senior district police officer said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, also reached the village.

Meanwhile, senior police officers met villagers who had fled Bogtui following the carnage and assured them of full security.

Around 69 people of five families had fled to neighbouring villages following the incident, another police officer said.

“Senior police officers have spoken to them and assured them of full security. Most of them have started returning. The chief minister may meet some of them during her visit,” he added.

—PTI