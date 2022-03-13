Bhagwant Mann Will Take Oath As CM Of Punjab March 16

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Shaheed Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan will witness a big event on March 16, when newly elected Aam Adami Party’s (AAP) representative Bhagwant Mann will take oath as chief minister of Punjab here.

Punjab CM-designate, Bhagwant Mann, after meeting Governor Punjab, informed that swearing-in ceremony will be held at Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan at 12:30 pm on March 16. People from across Punjab will come. Our cabinet will take historic decisions.

On Saturday, Bhagwant Mann met Governor of Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to stake claim to form the Government.

"I met Governor, handed over a letter of support from our MLAs & staked claim to form Govt. He told me to tell him wherever we want to hold a swearing-in ceremony. It'll be held at the native village of Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan at 12.30 pm on March 16," said Punjab CM -designate Bhagwant Mann.

AAP Legislative Party had met in Chandigarh to elect it's leader on Friday and all newly elected MLAs unanimously chosen Bhagwant Mann as the leader of the legislative group. However, Aam Adami Party had already announced Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial face before polls.

Despite a thrashing defeat, Shiromani Akali Dal has offered a supportive hand to the new Aam Adami Party government.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday offered his party’s “full constructive support” to the incoming Aam Admi Party Government in Punjab “if and wherever the Chief Minister-designate Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann deems it necessary”.