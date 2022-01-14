3 Dead, 20 Injured As Guwahati-Bound Bikaner Express Derails Near Jalpaiguri

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bikaner-Guwahati Express, on its way to Guwahati in Assam has derailed between New Jalpaiguri and New Domohani stations in West Bengal around 5pm on Thursday.

According to local sources, the 15633 Guwahati Express derailed near Mainaguri and many passengers are feared to be injured. Locals said there might be many dead. Several compartments of the express derailed, leading to the tragedy, said railway officials. A rescue team reached the spot from Alipurduar. Around 4-5 bogies of the train have been badly mangled. It is feared that the death toll could rise. As per initial information from the railway officials at the site, the speed of the train was 40 kilometers per hour at the time of accident.

Rescue work has started on a war footing with gas cutters arriving to bring people out of the bogies. Many of the passengers have managed to come out on their own. The Sadar Hospital and other hospitals in the area have already been alerted.

The condition of the railway line at the time of the accident, the impact of the accident on the coaches and how far they skid are being investigated. Railway sources said that the preliminary work of forming an investigation committee has also started.

Chief public relations officer Northeast Frontier Railway, Guneet Kaur said, “The 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati Express, which left Bikaner on Wednesday, derailed around 5pm between New Dumohani and New Jalpaiguri. The cause has not yet been affirmed and it is too early to assess. The Alipur-duar division DRM, under which these two stations fall, has already reached the site with a team of officers. An Inquiry at the highest level has been ordered already.” On the casualties or the injured, she said, “No figures on the number of affected and casualties have arrived with us yet but the railways on its own has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gracia the kin of deceased, Rs 1 lakh to severely injured and Rs 25,000 to minor injury. Two rescue trains, including one medical train, left from Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri stations for the site.”