1 Covid death, 21 fresh cases in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported one Covid-related death taking the cumulative toll to 9,665 and 21 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,312.







According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Jhajjar district.



Of the new cases, four cases each were from Gurugram and Sirsa districts.



The number of active cases in the state was 675. The total number of recoveries so far was 7,59,972 and the recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

