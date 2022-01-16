Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates, nobody allowed to meet her

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The health condition of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19, has worsened.



The Bharat Ratna awardee has developed pneumonia in addition to Covid and is currently admitted to the ICU section of the hospital where a team of doctors is taking care of her.



At this point, nobody is allowed to meet the singer as she continues to be under the supervision of doctors, who have said that it will take some more time for her to show signs of recovery. However, the doctors refused to comment on how long she needs to be in the ICU.



The veteran singer earlier tested positive after contracting the virus from one her househelps.



