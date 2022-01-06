Last date for nursery admissions extended in Delhi's pvt schools

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Owing to the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, the last date for filing of applications for admission to nursery for the 2022-23 academic year in the private schools of Delhi has been extended by two weeks, Education Minister Manish Sisodia informed.



Taking to Twitter, he said: "Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery/entry-level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended by further two weeks."



The admission process to nursery classes in about 1,800 private schools across Delhi began on December 15, and was initially scheduled to be closed on January 7.



Even last year, the admission process to the entry-level classes which had started in February, had to be extended in view of the pandemic.



As per the admission circular shared by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the school websites will upload the first list of selected candidates on February 4. The second list will be released on February 21, and a subsequent list, if required, will be announced on March 15.



The admission process will conclude on March 31.



As per DoE order, it is mandatory for schools to charge Rs 25 for the application form. The purchase of the school prospectus by the parents will be optional. The Directorate has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years as of March 31, 2022, for admission to nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2022, respectively.



