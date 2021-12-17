Lassa fever kills 80 in Nigeria: official

Abuja, Dec 17 (IANS) A total of 80 deaths have been reported across Nigeria following the spread of Lassa fever in the most populous African country so far this year, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.



A total of 434 confirmed cases of Lassa fever have been reported from 17 states and and the federal capital territory in the country between January and December 8, of which 80 deaths were recorded, said a NCDC statement told Xinhua on Thursday.



Lassa fever is a disease spread to humans through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces.



The NCDC said it has scaled up the activities of the national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa fever technical working group and had activated emergency operation centers, for proper Lassa fever surveillance and response in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.



Lassa fever is reportedly transmitted when the saliva, urine and excreta of rats come into contact with humans. In some cases, Lassa fever has similar symptoms as malaria.



--IANS

int/khz/

