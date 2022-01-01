Large cache of explosives recovered in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 1 (IANS) The security forces have recovered a large cache of explosives and war-like stores in Saiha district bordering Myanmar in southern Mizoram, officials said on Saturday.



Defence and police sources said that acting on secret information, the Assam Rifles troopers and the police in a joint operation made the recovery from an abandoned location near the Mawhre village in Saiha district late on Friday evening.



The recovered explosives include 81 kgs of liquid explosives, 94 kgs of Belox granular explosives, 395 kgs of Gelatin sticks, 356 rounds of 12-gauge, large cache of 70 mm cartridges, one Improvised Explosive Device, Lead acid batteries, two detonators and other stores, including foreign origin communication equipment. The recovered explosives and other stores have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.



No one has yet been arrested in connection with the recovery.



A defence statement said that the ongoing smuggling of explosives, weapons and war-like stores is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.



The security forces are in relentless pursuit to ensure peace and harmony in the region by negating any nefarious design of the insurgents, the statement said.



Police officials suspect that the explosives were smuggled from Myanmar, which shares 510 km unfenced and mountainous border with Mizoram, which also shares 318 km unfenced border with Bangladesh.



