Laos further extends lockdown

Vientiane, Oct 31 (IANS) The Laos government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the country for another 15 days, as the number of Covid-19 cases has continued to rise.



Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa told reporters that the lockdown measures were necessary as the virus has spread across Laos, and the country has recorded hundreds of locally-transmitted cases in recent days, reports xinhua news agency.



Restrictions are necessary to protect citizens and foreign residents living in Laos, while preventing as many deaths as possible, said Thipphakone.



The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on Sunday reported 679 new locally transmitted cases and six imported cases.



Among the community cases, 284 were reported in Lao capital Vientiane, 122 in Vientiane province, 59 in Oudomxay, 55 in Luang Namtha, 39 in Bokeo, 38 in Luang Prabang, 21 in Khammuan, 16 in Saravan, 12 in Savannakhet and Sekong, seven in Champasak, six in Xaysomboun, two in Xieng Khuang, one in Bolikhamxay province.



The total number of Covid-19 cases in Laos reached 40,271 with 65 deaths.



Laos reported its first two cases of the virus on March 24 last year.



