Language no bar for Delhi girl Avantika as she makes Tamil cinema debut

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actress Avantika Mishra, who is making her debut in Tamil cinema with 'Enna Solla Pogirai', says she does not find language to be a barrier.



Avantika, who plays one of the leads along with Ashwin of 'Cooku With Comali' fame, said: "Art has no languages and boundaries. As an artiste, it is my duty to make the audience happy, no matter what the language is."



Originally from Delhi, Avantika had her education in Bengaluru and represented top brands before making her cinema debut with Neelakanta's 'Maaya'. She then played the lead in the Telugu film 'Meeku Meere Maaku Meme', alongside Tarun Shetty.



After films such as 'Vyshakam', 'Meeku Maathrame Cheptha' and 'Bheeshma' in Telugu, she is making her Tamil debut with 'Enna Solla Pogirai', directed by debutant Hariharan.



Even before the release of her first Tamil film, the actress has signed two more projects in the same language -- 'Nenjamellam Kadhal' and 'D Block'.



In 'D Block', a college-based drama being directed by Vijay Kumar Rajendran, Avantika plays the lead along with actor Arulnidhi.



"I am so happy to bag interesting projects that have offered me good roles," Avantika said. "All that I look for is challenging characters that provide me with the scope to perform."



She shared that she would continue to act in both Tamil and Telugu movies, and added: "I am so happy to receive the love of the Telugu audiences and am thankful to them. I am sure I'll receive the same from the Tamil audiences too, because Tamil Nadu has always been known to recognise talent."



