Lalu's two 'unsavoury' words bring him to centre of Bihar politics

Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) Two controversial words of RJD chief Lalu Prasad have brought him to the centre of Bihar politics ahead of bypolls to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats.



While campaigning for these two seats, he had used "Bhakchonar" for Congress state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das and "Visarjan" for Nitish Kumar.



His taunt on the Congress prompted a sharp reaction from the party leaders with former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar seeking an apology from him.



Meera Kumar and other Congress leaders stated that the "Bhakchonar" remark to Dalit leader Bhakta Charan Das amounts to violation of SC-ST Act.



Lalu Prasad uttered the "derogatory" word in frustration after Congress party's dismal performance in the 2020 Assembly elections when out of 70 seats given to the party under a coalition pact, it could manage to win just 19.



Lalu Prasad had used "Visarjan" for Nitish Kumar on Tuesday to mean that it is an end game for him. Kumar later shot back and said that Lalu Prasad can even get him killed.



Lalu Prasad had said: "Tejashwi Yadav tackled him well in Bihar. He has cornered him well and I will do the 'visarjan' (end game) for his remaining term," he said.



Thursday is the final day of canvassing for the by-elections with Lalu Prasad addressing rallies in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur.



