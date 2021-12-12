Lalu Prasad's family feud intensifies

Patna, Dec 12 (IANS) The family feud between Lalu Prasad and his brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav intensified on Sunday with the latter alleging that the RJD founder defamed him by financing a movie which used his name and portrayed the character in bad light.



"Lalu Prasad had given money to filmmaker Prakash Jha for the movie 'Gangajal' to defame my name, Sadhu Yadav alleged.



"Prakash Jha is alive. Ask him (Prakash) who had financed his film?" Sadhu Yadav, the former MP, asked.



"I was in Singapore when Gangajal was released. My supporters protested against that film in Patna and several other cities of Bihar. Then, Lalu Prasad called me up to remove the protesters from theatres and allow movie's release," Sadhu Yadav said.



"Lalu Prasad, during the emergency, had taken shelter in my home in Gopalganj. When Lal Topi (Police) came to my house to arrest him, he fled in agricultural field. I was the one who provided him safe stay in my house and the houses of other relatives across the district. My mother cooked for him. When she died, he did not even attend her cremation. He did the same during my father's last rites as well," Sadhu Yadav said.



"Who would have known Lalu Prasad if my family would not have stood by him. Lalu got married with my sister. While staying in my house, socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan gave him ticket of Janata Party and he become an MP from Gopalganj," Sadhu Yadav claimed.



Agitated over his maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav's remark against his brother Tejashwi Yadav's inter-caste marriage, Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday called the former a "kans mama".



Sadhu Yadav on Friday accused Tejashwi of demeaning the image of the Lalu family by marrying a girl from a different community.



"Tejashwi does not deserve to be called the Leader of Opposition of the Bihar Assembly," Sadhu Yadav said.



"He is being arbitrary in the family and party matters. He wants to rule us. We cannot allow him to do so. We will boycott him. We will teach him a lesson," said Sadhu Yadav, who was not invited for the marriage.



He said that Lalu Prasad's old aide Prem Gupta is a "corrupt" person. "In fact, all the invited persons who attended the wedding were corrupt," Sadhu Yadav said.



Tej Pratap alleged: "Sadhu Yadav was the murderer of Shilpi Jain and Gautam Singh. The double murder took place in July 1999 and Sadhu Yadav was asked to undergo a DNA test."



"My father Lalu Prasad was defamed for 15 years due to Sadhu Yadav's criminal activities. Sadhu Yadav is not worth even Rs 2. He has used the name of Lalu Prasad to become a millionaire. He does not have the guts to stay in front of me. I am in Vrindavan right now. Wait for my return, I will teach him a lesson. People of Bihar will beat him with shoes," Tej Pratap said.



Tej Pratap alleged that due to Sadhu Yadav's criminal activities during 15 years tenure of the RJD government, Lalu Prasad had to pay a heavy price, by losing power in Bihar.



Tej Pratap's sister Rohini Aacharya has also slammed Sadhu Yadav. She uploaded a post on Twitter, saying: "Kans remains in the society and he (Sadhu Yadav) has proved it. Respect the relations like Krishna. Don't become Kans."



Counter attacking Tej Paratap, Sadhu Yadav accused the former of having many illicit relationships with girls.



"He had illicit relation with a girl of Danapur and Lalu Yadav gave her Rs 5 crore and purchased her a shop in Connaught Place, New Delhi. He was also having physical relationship with other girls of Musallahpur, Masaudhi and other places. His marriage broke due to his wrongful activities," Sadhu Yadav alleged.



"The elder son of Lalu Prasad had already demeaned his social and political status, and now the younger son did the same. Why did Tejashwi marry secretly? Why did he not invite his friends and relatives in social and political circles? Sadhu Yadav asked.



"I suggest Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi to control their sons, failing which they will defame the entire family," Sadhu Yadav said.



Tejashwi tied the nuptial knot with his long-time friend Rachel Godinho, who is a Christian, in Delhi on Thursday.



--IANS

ajk/svn/skp/