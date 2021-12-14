Lakhimpur Kheri SIT investigation vindicates our stand: SKM

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Taking cognizance of the SIT's latest report into the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said it reaffirmed the stand of protesting farmers that the incident was pre-planned.



The SIT has made grave indictments against 13 accused in the case, including Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, had died when a SUV belonging to Ashish Mishra had mowed them down on the outskirts of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. One local journalist had died in the ensuing violence.



"The chief mastermind of the incident, Ajay Mishra Teni continues to roam free, and hold his position in the Union Government. In the light of the latest findings, SKM demands that the Modi government stop shielding this 'conspirator of the Kisan massacre in Lakhimpur Kheri'," a statement from the SKM said.



The farmers had then been protesting at Lakhimpur Kheri, just as at various places across India, demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws.



Reiterating its demand for dismissal and arrest of senior Mishra, the SKM said that it shall continue its struggle on this issue. "Indian farmers shall not forget this massacre, till we secure justice for the victims."



In its submission to the magistrate, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has affirmed that: "So far, it has been proved from the analysis and collected evidence that the accused did not commit the criminal act out of negligence and disregard, but intentionally, with the motive of killing the farmers according to a pre-planned strategy, due to which five people have died."



