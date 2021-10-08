Lakhimpur incident a 'terror attack', slap UAPA on accused: Jayant Chaudhary

Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which left a total of nine people dead, was no less than a "terror attack".



Demanding the immediate arrest of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra, he said that stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) should be invoked against the two.



Interacting with media persons, Chaudhary said that Mishra should be sacked.



"My demand is immediate arrest of the minister and his son and imposition of stringent sections of the UAPA against them, as the incident was not less than a terrorist attack," he said.



He added that the main issue of all elections, henceforth, should be the way the farmers are being martyred by the governments.



Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Lucknow but did not utter a single word about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and termed the BJP governments, both at the Centre and in the state, were "anti-farmer".



He also blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for backing the guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and urged farmers to unite for the 2022 state Assembly election.



Chaudhury further assured Rs 12,000 to farmers under Chaudhary Charan Singh Krishak Samman Yojana that he proposed to launch if his power came to power.



He also attacked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for welcoming actress Kangana Ranaut, who, he said, had termed farmers as "terrorists".



--IANS

amita/vd