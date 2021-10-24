Kyrgyzstan not to host US military base: President

Bishkek, Oct 24 (IANS) There will be no US military base in Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Zhaparov has said.



"We have a Russian base in Kant city. We don't need an American military base in the country. One military base is enough for us," Zhaparov said at his annual press conference on Saturday, adding that the agreement with the United States on the latter's military base located outside Bishkek ended years ago, Xinhua news agency reported.



The United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies opened the air base at Manas International Airport in 2001 in the name of fighting terrorism, and closed in 2014 as the agreement expired.



--IANS

int/skp/