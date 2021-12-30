Kyrgyzstan elects new Parliament Speaker

Bishkek, Dec 30 (IANS) The deputies of the 7th convocation of the Kyrgyz Parliament elected Talant Mamytov as the Speaker.



The oath taking ceremony and the first meeting of the new parliament took place on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.



There were two candidates: Talant Mamytov, a deputy from the Yntymak faction, and Adakhan Madumarov, a deputy from the Butun Kyrgyzstan faction.



Thus, 63 out of 87 deputies voted for Mamytov and 10 MPs voted for Madumarov.



Another 14 deputies voted against both.



Mamytov was the speaker of the last convocation. He was elected on November 4, 2020.



He resigned from the post at the end of October 2021 in connection with his participation in the parliamentary elections on November 28.



The newly elected deputies of the new 7th convocation of the Kyrgyz Parliament also took the oath on Wednesday.



Head of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced the official results of the parliamentary elections.



For the first time, the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan were held through a mixed electoral system, with 54 members of the 90-member parliament elected according to a proportional system from political parties, and 36 others elected from single-mandate constituencies on a majority basis.



Thus in Parliament, there are deputies elected from single-mandate constituencies, as well as political parties, namely Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (15), Ishenim (12), Yntymak (nine), Alliance (seven), Butun Kyrgyzstan (six), and Yiman Nuru (five).



