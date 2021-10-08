Kyrgios, girlfriend in separate quarantine after a verbal argument

Adelaide, Oct 8 (IANS) A verbal argument between Australia's mercurial tennis star Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Chiara Passari during quarantine on return from abroad became such a nuisance that police had to be called to settle the issue. The pair have been separated in hotel quarantine, asked to stay in different rooms.



The couple recently returned to Australia after several months overseas at tennis tournaments and in the Bahamas. But the relationship appears on the rocks following a dispute in their room on Thursday that prompted police to act, according to reports in the local media.



According to the reports, Passari escalated the row on social media, sharing an undated photo that she said showed Kyrgios, 26, lying shirtless in bed with another woman. Screenshots then showed several messages sent from Kyrgios's account, including multiple asking Passari to move out of his house.



The couple will serve out the rest of their 14-day quarantine period away from each other.



"In the afternoon of Thursday 7 October 2021, police were alerted to a verbal argument between two occupants within a Medi-hotel," South Australia Police told 7NEWS.com.au in a statement.



"An investigation was conducted, no offences were disclosed and both parties will now spend the remainder of their quarantine in separate rooms."



The reports said that Kyrgios and Passari have previously bounced back from spats that played out on social media, including at the Australian Open earlier this year. Passari had posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account condemning "cheaters".



"Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they're being unfaithful," it read.



Passari captioned the post "it keeps getting better y'all" before making her Instagram account private.



Kyrgios then deleted a number of photos of himself and Passari, including a happy snap from New Year's Day.



But Kyrgios then wrote "Miss u Chizzel" on a TV camera following a straight-sets victory at the Australian Open. He also referred to his "amazing girlfriend" during his post-match press conference, bringing them back together, the report said.



While his relationship is on the rocks, Kyrgios's tennis is also not in great shape as a series of defeats has seen him slump from 58th in July to 97 in the latest rankings.



According to the report, Kyrgios's return home to Australia this month comes after battling injuries in the US and Europe, while he has also openly contemplated an early retirement from tennis. "I've been dealing with left knee patella tendinopathy, and continuing to play without fully treating it can lead to further pain and greater setbacks," he said last week.



Kyrgios will undergo platelet-rich plasma therapy or PRP, which involves the knee being injected with concentrated platelets from the patient's own blood. He also said he wanted to spend time with his sick mother Norlaila, the report said.



