Kuwait tightens travel restrictions

Kuwait City, Dec 21 (IANS) Kuwait imposed new travel restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the country's Centre for Government Communication said.



According to a decision made by the Kuwaiti government on Monday, incoming passengers will be required to conduct a PCR test within 48 hours before arrival and take home quarantine for 10 days, while the decision is effective as of December 26, reports Xinhua news agency.



In order to end the quarantine, they must conduct a PCR test after 72 hours of quarantine, the centre said on Twitter.



Starting from January 2, 2022, if nine months have passed since the second dose of vaccination, the person is considered not fully immunised and cannot travel unless he or she takes a booster dose of approved vaccines, it said.



On November 27, Kuwait decided to suspend direct flights with nine African countries over the new Omicron variant.



--IANS

ksk/

