Kushinagar-Delhi flight from Nov 26

Kushinagar (UP), Nov 25 (IANS) The first domestic flight from Kushinagar International Airport for Delhi will start from Friday.



The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 and SpiceJet airlines will provide the air service.



According to airport director A K Dwivedi, "From Friday, Kushinagar International Airport is becoming functional with the launch of the first flight between Kushinagar and Delhi by SpiceJet. From next month, flights for two more cities-for Kolkata from December 17 and for Mumbai from December 18, will start."



The flight to Delhi will be available four times a week - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.



The flight will take off from Delhi at 12 noon and reach Kushinagar at 1.35 p.m and from Kushinagar it will take off at 1.55 p.m and land in Delhi at 3.55 p.m.



From December 17, flights for Kolkata from Kushinagar will be operational.



From December 18, flights for Mumbai from Kushinagar will start three days a week.



On December 18, the flight will take off at 12.10 p.m. from Mumbai and land in Kushinagar at 2.25 p.m. and from Kushinagar it will take off at 3 p.m. and land in Mumbai at 5.35 p.m.



