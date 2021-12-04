Kumar Sanu: Wanted to take 'revenge' from Anu Malik, he didn't let me sing rap on 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Popular singer Kumar Sanu recreated the song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen' from the movie 'Baazigar' to mainly sing the rap part of the song on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.



Sanu is appearing as a special guest on the singing reality show.



Talking about his song, Kumar Sanu said: "I actually wanted to take revenge from Anu Malik. He didn't let me sing the rap part of the song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen'."



He added: "I could have done it easily, but he didn't let me do it. Since then, I always wanted, from the bottom of my heart to take revenge on him by singing the rap part. And today my revenge is completed on the sets of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'."



'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.



