K'taka women cop suspended for negligence in POCSO case

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Jan 6 (IANS) Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar has suspended a woman police sub-inspector attached to Women's police station on charges of showing gross negligence while investigating a POCSO case.



In another incident five policemen attached to the same police station were also suspended after it was found that they did a liquor party inside the police station.



PSI Rosamma has been suspended for utter negligence while looking into the sexual harassment case registered under the POCSO Act. The accused in the case is a police head constable and the case was registered in the women's police station in Mangaluru.



The accused head constable was arrested in July, 2021 for sexually harassing the minor girl, the police commissioner stated.



In another incident, two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), two head constables and a police constable have been suspended for consuming liquor in the police station and partying.



There is CCTV footage available of the incident which clearly establishes the misconduct of police personnel. An inquiry was conducted and the report has been submitted by DCP Hariram Shankar and ACP Ranjith Bandaru.



Earlier, the video of police personnel dancing and partying went viral in Dakshina Kannada during the Dasara festival. The police department had defended that during the festival and after duty police personnel could dance.



